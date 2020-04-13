Several ounces of ecstasy and opioids were found after suspects were stopped for violating curfew early Saturday morning in Huntsville.
Police were on patrol in the 2500 block of Sam Houston Avenue around 3 a.m. Saturday, when a driver was seen out past the county curfew. After stopping the suspects – identified as Brianna Edwards, 31 and Percy Brooks, 36, both of Trinity – officers say that they acted nervous, smelled of alcohol and gave conflicting stories.
During a search of the vehicle, officers recovered a bag containing ecstasy, opioids and several drugs, which have yet to be identified.
“If you are seen past curfew, you will be stopped and we will recover any illegal items,” HPD Lt. Jim Barnes said. “Our officers have done an excellent job of enforcing the curfew.”
Brooks was arrested and charged with driving with an invalid license and violating emergency orders. He is currently being held in the Walker County Jail on $1,000 in bonds.
Edwards was arrested and charged with five counts of possession of a controlled substance and violating emergency orders. She was taken to the Walker County Jail on $17,000 in bonds, but has since posted bail.
