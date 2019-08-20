Online programs receives national honor

Sam Houston State University’s online degree programs continue to receive national recognition.
Affordable Schools, an online think tank, recently named five Sam Houston State University online programs among the best in the nation. The rankings were determined by the average cost of attendance, student-to-faculty ratio, graduation rate and US News and World Report rankings.
Programs earning recognition includes the project management, public administration and reading literacy master’s programs, as well as the bachelor’s programs for psychology and business administration.
“We are very honored to receive this distinction,” literacy program coordinator Patricia Durham said. “I think what sets us apart is the great quality of instruction our students receive at an affordable price.”
SHSU’s online Master’s in Project Management was named ninth in the country, with the online Master’s in Public Administration ranking 15th. Tuition for online programs costs $18,018, regardless of if the student is a Texas resident. The programs boast a 23-to-1 student to faculty ratio, with 100% of the degree online.
“Our program provides students with the same instruction as on campus students, but our students do considerable less field work without losing out,” Durham added. “Many of our classes have fewer students than the ratio may suggest.”
The online programs are targeted toward professionals engaged in managing the project life cycle in organizations and industries, who face challenges of introducing new products and services in rapidly changing environments.
“All of our students will be educators in one way or another,” Durham said. “The programs allow them to get into leadership positions within their field.
“I think students should consider this program because of the difference they can make in people’s lives. We have great courses with some of the best professors you could ask for.”
SHSU was also ranked 24th for its online Master’s of Reading Literacy, 34th for the Bachelor's of Psychology and 35th for its Bachelor’s of Business Administration degree.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.