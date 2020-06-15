Online petition calls for removal of Confederate monument

A 64-year-old Confederate monument remains in the crosshairs of some Walker County residents.
The latest online petition to remove a monument honoring “Confederate patriots” garnered nearly 2,000 signatures since acts of vandalism brought the memorial back into public light early last week.
Kathleen Williams, the petition’s author, cast her request as a way not to erase history, but “progress towards a future that does not honor the people who committed such atrocious wrongs.”
“This memorial does not represent the values of the American people and should be removed,” Williams said. “It was erected in 1956 by The United Daughters of Confederacy, whose main goal was to teach the next generation to stand for the same values as the Confederacy. This was during the Civil Rights Movement and the monument was made to terrorize Black Americans.The monument is not specific to our town and serves little educational or historical importance.”
The near-7 foot monument on the north-side of the Walker County Courthouse square boasts an image of a Confederate flag with the inscription “In memory of our Confederate patriots 1861-1865.”
Calls to take down the monument follow similar petitions and action that sprang up in cities throughout the U.S. as the Black Lives Matter movement gained momentum since the death of George Floyd, a black Texan who died under the knee of white Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin.
LOCAL CLERGY/ HISTORIANS TO ADDRESS MONUMENT
An ecumenical gathering of local ministers, leaders, activists and academics will address the removal of Confederate nostalgia from public properties Friday at 10 a.m. on the grounds of the Walker County Courthouse.
The Walker County Commissioners Court is expected to take up the issue at its June 22 meeting. However, this has not been confirmed by county officials.
“A grave injustice has been mocking the black residents of this community for decades, without repentance,” said Rev. George E. Oliver, the executive minister of Progressive Bible Ministries. “We are glad the hour to correct this error has come, but for the lives that have been lost and many more lives that were limited, we believe that officials must not stop at merely removing these memorials, but must replace them with apologies to the people of this community for having cosigned slavery and segregation to the detriment of its own citizens.”
After several weeks of continuous protest nationwide, local activists are piecing together homegrown proposals to directly impact life in Huntsville. Ideas ranging from civilian review of law enforcement, study of local government hiring practices, to strategic jobs programs targeted at vulnerable populations are among the priorities several affiliated with the presser will explore.
Denominations and organizations participating Friday will include United Methodist Churches, Missionary Baptist General Convention of Texas Churches, American Baptist Churches USA clergy, Walker-Trinity Counties NAACP, BLM Huntsville and others.
