The Huntsville Police Department arrested one for allegedly burglarizing a local business in east Huntsville early Wednesday morning.
One suspect, 26-year-old Patrick English, was arrested on-site, while another suspect was able to evade authorities. English has been charged with burglary of a building and evading arrest.
According to arrest records, at approximately 2:57 a.m., the Huntsville Police Department responded to a call at Huntsville Wholesale Grocers, located in the 900 block of Hwy. 190.
The responding officer found two black males behind the security fence and a large hole in the eastern side of the building with approximately 19 cartons of cigarettes sitting outside of it. Police say that the suspects fled on foot, with officers quickly apprehending one of them.
“Our detectives are currently conducting interviews with English and we hope to obtain more information and arrest the other suspect,” said Lt. Jim Barnes, a spokesperson with the police department.
English is currently being held at the Walker County Jail on bonds totaling $16,000.
Anyone with information on the burglary is encouraged to contact HPD at 936-291-5480 or the Walker County/ Huntsville Crime Stoppers at 936-294-9494.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.