Olivares announces bid for county judge

Frank Olivares, a Republican and lifelong Walker County resident, has announced that he is running for Walker County Judge in 2022.
Olivares will be looking to replace outgoing County Judge Danny Pierce, who announced earlier this year that he will not seek re-election.
The candidate is a graduate of Huntsville High School, and a veteran from the United States Marine Corps. He is currently a realtor in the area and owner of Frank’s Taco Station in Riverside.
“I take great pride in my commitment to my family and serving the public. I know there has been big growth in Huntsville and more is coming,” Olivares said.
His commitment to God, the United States, the Walker County community and the diverse public service and that experience is what Olivaries believes will equip him to serve as county judge.
After serving his nation, Frank spent six months looking for a job.
“It is hard to understand why someone would not hire a veteran. While on my knees, I saw the light and started working as a pawn broker and worked my way up the ladder on to a bail bond agent for OK Pawn/OK Bail Bonds for 14 years,” Olivares said.
His passion has always been helping others, but it was witnessing to people in desperate need while working as a pawn broker and bail bondsman that he was able to help and lift them up, to push them to start walking again.
Olivares served as a reserve deputy with Walker County Sheriff’s Office from 1999-2003.
“After attending Angelina College Police Academy, I have high thoughts for our first responders and a special place in my heart for them. I know the sacrifice they commit to every day as they patrol our city and county,” he noted.
Olivares is also currently a youth pastor at Huntsville Nazarene Church, where he has served for 13 years. He also has vast experience in community service, serving on multiple advisory boards in the Huntsville and Walker County communities.
“I have had the privilege to serve on local boards of the community as well like Board of Directors for the Good Shepherd Mission, Board of Directors for the Huntsville Walker County Chamber of Commerce, Board of Directors and President of the Huntsville Lakers, Board of Directors and President of the Board of Realtors/Tall Pines,” Olivares said.
Through his journey, Olivares holds fast to the fact that the Lord has blessed him. He stands proudly with a beautiful family, including his wife Sulma Olivares and two beautiful daughters. Grace and Gabby Olivares, who again, are both proudly raised in Huntsville.
