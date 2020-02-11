Oldest son of country music legend Merle Haggard to perform in Huntsville

Everybody knows Merle Haggard, but may now know that his eldest son Marty has created his own legacy in country music.
Marty Haggard will be returning to Old Town Theatre for the second year in a row for ‘A Tribute to my Dad, Merle Haggard,’ on Feb. 21 at 7 p.m. The show, which was seen by a sold-out crowd last year, incorporates music and storytelling about his life and his dedication to his father.
“After the great reception we received last year, we knew we needed to bring him back,” Old Town Theatre Board of Directors President Lauren Edwards said. “It is a very unique show and he has a great way of connecting with the audience through his music and storytelling.”
Haggard grew up traveling with his father, and seeing his singing and songwriting firsthand. Haggard considers his father the greatest singer/songwriter of all time and this reputation allowed him access to the likes of Bob Wills, Lefty Frizzell and Johnny Cash, who had a profound impact on his own style.
“Marty has found a way of creating his own country sound, while paying tribute to his father,” Edwards added. “He is very unique, but audiences will enjoy that he sounds very similar to his father. It really takes you back to old school country.”
Haggard started his own band in 1979, but eventually joined his dad on stage from 1983-1985, playing guitar and harmonizing. After touring for over 15 years, Haggard began to perform gospel music. For the next ten years, Marty traveled the country with his wife and son, not as a preacher, but just to sing and proclaim his love and personal relationship with Jesus.
In 2010, he wrote a tribute album to his father, leading to a two year residency in Branson, Missouri, playing his father's favorites. He has since taken his music across the country and the world, including Canada, Ireland, Scotland and
England.
“We are always trying the bring the best guests we can to Old Town, and Marty certainly fits the mold,” Edwards said. “I hope to see a big turnout. This is a great show and I know attendees will have a great time.”
Tickets to the show can be purchased at www.oldtowntheatre-huntsville.org, ranging from $27-$37. Marty will be available after the show for a meet-and-greet.
