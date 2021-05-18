After nearly a year of being closed, the historic Old Town Theatre will be reopening its doors for a summer lineup featuring world renowned names in the Texas music industry, as they ease back into the swing of bringing top-notch live entertainment to the area.
The season will kick off this Saturday with Little Joe y La Familia hitting the Old Town stage for the first time in their over 50 years of performing. The Tejano band is one of the top in the country and has garnered five Grammy awards since its establishment in 1959. Imbuing its sounds with roots in norteño, country, blues and rock-and-roll music, Little Joe y La Familia offers something for everyone to enjoy.
“He’s world famous and I just wanted to bring him to Huntsville to reach out to our Hispanic audience that may not have had a chance to go see him,” Old Town Theatre board of directors president Lauren Edwards said.
Legendary Texas Country artist George P. Nunn will follow on June 5 with his second performance at Old Town Theatre. Better known in South and West Texas, where he came up as a legendary artist in the 1970’s, Nunn has been making his way east, with a mission to share the culture behind Texas country music with less exposed communities.
“We are basically on a campaign to preserve Texas culture. That’s Gary’s purpose, he loves the state of Texas, he loves every county out of the 254 counties and the more we can share the love of Texas music, the better,” Gary P. Nunn’s manager D. Foster said.
Alongside Willie Nelson, Jerry Jeff Walker and Michael Martin Murphy, Nunn is considered one of the founding fathers of Texas country music and received honors from Governor Gregg Abbott, the Texas House of Representatives and Texas Senate as a musical ambassador for the state. His work in the industry set the precedent for the progressive country scene and continues to influence artists even today, including hometown favorite Cody Johnson.
“This is more than country music, this is a big part of Texas history,” Foster said. “In the last 50 years, Gary P. Nunn has just become a legendary figure in the state of Texas that has two songs that have been played probably more than the national anthem in the state of Texas.”
Nunn’s upcoming performance will be a mix of his collective works, including his most famous singles, London Homesick Blues, What I Like About Texas and The Last Thing I Needed, the First Thing This Morning.
“We’re just trying to bring some things to Huntsville, get people to come out and see some live music at the theatre,” Edwards added. “We’re just excited to be open again and to be bringing live entertainment back to Huntsville after being closed for a year.”
Tickets for Little Joe y La Familia and Gary P. Nunn, as well as the event lineup for the season can be found online at www.oldtowntheatre-huntsville.org.
