Huntsville, TX (77320)

Today

Scattered showers and thunderstorms. A few storms may be severe. High 81F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40%..

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms early, then mainly cloudy overnight with thunderstorms likely. A few storms may be severe. Low near 70F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%.