Oktoberfest brings taste of Germany to Huntsville

As temperatures begin to drop for the fall season, Faith Lutheran Church of Huntsville will be bringing back the lederhosen Saturday for its third annual Oktoberfest.
Oktoberfest is an annual celebration dating back to 1810 when Bavarian Crown Prince Louis, married Princess Therese von Sachsen-Hildburghausen. Citizens of Munich were invited to celebrate with the Bavarian royal family on the fields in front of the city gates drinking beer and enjoying the horse races. The decision to repeat the festivities and horse races the following year began the annual tradition of Oktoberfest.
“It’s an opportunity for members (of the church) to interact with members of the community in a fun fellowship-y kind of way around beverage, food, games and all different kinds of things,” Faith Lutheran Church of Huntsville senior pastor Robert Hemsath said.
Bounce houses, music, hayrides and games will be available for the kids to enjoy. This year will feature a new kickball tournament with signup sheets at the event.
Berlin Food Factory: A-Touch-of-Berlin food truck from Houston will be making a return, with new additions to this year’s food line up. Local food trucks, Favorite Ice and Sweet Dough will be selling snow cones, German-style hand-twisted pretzels, pretzel dogs and more.
Oktoberfest seasonal beers will be available on tap with free refills with the purchase of a First Lutheran Chuch Oktoberfest beer stein for $10. Water, tea and lemonade will be complimentary.
The first beer keg will be tapped by Mayor Andy Brauninger at 3 p.m. in observance of a more recent tradition as of the 1950’s, calling for the mayor to kick off the festivities by tapping the first beer keg at the event.
Admission is free and open to the public and festivities will be held on the back side of the church from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.