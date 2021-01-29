With active COVID-19 cases in Walker County reaching over 2,000 this week and with hospital wards filling, area health officials say they are unsure when a large allocation of vaccines will arrive. But, they are advocating with state officials about the need for more doses.
In a statement released from Dr. Lane Aiena of Huntsville Family Medicine — who has helped spearhead the creation of vaccination hubs in Walker County — the county does not know when the shots will get here.
“We are following up daily to ensure that this occurs as quickly as possible, but unfortunately it is up to the state as to who gets the shots and when,” Aiena said. “We are doing everything we can to be ready for our delivery, and we know everyone is anxiously awaiting their shots.”
Walker County has averaged over 38 confirmed community cases per day over the month of January, the most of any month since the pandemic began in March 2020. According to state records, the county has received and administered 3,000 doses of the vaccine this month.
The new vaccine hub designation will allow county health providers to vaccinate nearly 500 people per day.
“Unfortunately the supply is very short all around the state,” Aiena said. “While waiting is discouraging, it doesn’t mean we quit. The state is waiting to see what their federal allocation will be and when they know more we will know more. They very recently decided to wait on seeing these federal numbers before determining more shipments. If the allocations from the federal government increases, this will help the counties in line to become a hub (us and others) significantly.”
