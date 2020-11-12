Officials 'surprised' as sales tax revenue continues to jump in Huntsville

Despite economic hardships placed on many local businesses, area taxing entities have continued to defy the odds.
Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, and even throughout the shutdowns, the city of Huntsville has continued to rake in more and more revenue through its sales tax allocation. Texas Comptroller Glenn Hegar announced Thursday that he will send the city just over $1 million in local sales tax revenue for November, 5.87 percent more than in November 2019.
“After all the uncertainty and economic turmoil that was predicted, it’s a pleasant surprise to see sales tax collections coming in above last year’s numbers,” said Tammy Gann, economic development director for the city of Huntsville. “Essential businesses, like Walmart, Target and the grocery stores played a significant role as the largest contributors of city sales and keeping the Huntsville economy running, however small businesses have been resilient and seen an increase in foot traffic as the community is eager to get out of the house and support locals.”
According to figures from Hegar’s office, the city of Huntsville has collected over $9 million in local sales tax, a 6.97 percent jump from the prior year. The city of Riverside has earned $181,666, a 24.95 percent jump from the prior year. New Waverly is the only municipality in Walker County with a decrease over prior year, with $520,577 collected, a 11.75 percent drop.
Allocations are based on sales made in September by businesses that report tax monthly, and on sales made in July, August and September by quarterly filers.
Sales taxes allocation saw a slight drop for Walker County, with $404,860 being collected off a 0.5 percent countywide tax, a 6.4 percent drop. However, the county is still up 4.9 percent from the prior year.
The county’s emergency service districts are also up throughout the year, with revenues jumping 22.65 percent for ESD No. 1 and 10.86 percent for ESD No. 2. The two entities have collected over $1.2 million this year.
“The portion of sales tax generated by retailers is substantial. If your residents leave the community to shop, those sales tax dollars are benefiting a neighboring community.,” Gann added. “Recruiting retailers is only half the battle. Retaining retailers is equally important, particularly in a tough economy. Despite the pandemic we have seen an increase in new businesses opening downtown and throughout the community. Whether it is restaurants, coffee shops, or retail stores, we are excited to see the growth and development that our community is experiencing.”
