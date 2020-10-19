Despite a recent slowdown, new cases of the coronavirus that causes COVID-19 are still popping up in Walker County.
The 18 new cases reported Monday comes on the heels of Friday’s report when no new cases were found. The newly reported cases raised the community total to 2,483 in Walker County since tracking of the pandemic began in mid March, the Walker County Office of Emergency Management reported.
An estimated 772 of those cases are active, an increase of 33 cases since the same time a week ago. Community fatalities have also slowed, with the last reported community death in mid-September.
The true number of cases in Walker County is likely higher though because many people haven’t been tested and studies suggest people can be infected and not feel sick.
Only five cases of COVID-19 remain active within the seven local prison units, which has reported a total of 2,002 cases and 37 deaths.
For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and a cough that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia and death.
Free COVID-19 testing is being held from 4-8 p.m. on weekdays, from 8 a.m. to noon on Saturdays and noon to 4 p.m. on Sundays at the Huntsville Memorial Hospital Clinic.
Monday’s geographical case totals are listed below with the percentage of total county positives in parentheses:
▪ Huntsville: 1,507 (60.72%)
• New Waverly: 20 (0.81%)
• Riverside: 6 (0.24%)
• Precinct 1: 214 (8.62%)
• Precinct 2: 137 (5.56%)
• Precinct 3: 269 (10.84%)
• Precinct 4: 233 (9.39%)
• Unknown: 96 (3.87%)
