When officers went into a Forest Hills home last week they expected to recover stolen property, but they discovered more.
“We executed a search warrant and found quite a bit of stolen property, but also some illegal drugs,” HPD Lt. Barnes said.
Barnes said that a person within the home on Elmwood Street. was a known burglar, but that no arrest has been made with the investigation still ongoing.
Police find man lying in roadway
Officers were dispatched to a welfare concern on Friday in the 100 block of Mary Avenue, where they witnessed a male suspect lying in the middle of the roadway.
HPD Lt. Jim Barnes said that the caller had advised 911 dispatch that the suspect had taken PCP throughout the day.
“PCP has a pungent smell that makes people under the influence become volatile and violent,” Barnes noted.
Officers say that the suspect was so high that he could barely stand. He was transported by EMS to Huntsville Memorial Hospital, where he remains in the hospital’s custody. Barnes noted that approximately 4 grams of PCP-dipped cigarettes were recovered and that no arrest has been made.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.