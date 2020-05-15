Texas saw its deadliest COVID-19 week of the coronavirus pandemic so far, with state officials reporting 268 deaths over the past week, according to state tabulations.
The Texas Department of State Health Services reports the number of deaths linked to COVID-19, the illness caused by the coronavirus, reached 1,272 Friday, up from 1,004 a week prior. State figures also show 114 COVID-related deaths over the past three days.
Offender deaths in Walker County have also started to mount, with the Walker County Office of Emergency Management reporting 24 offender fatalities, along with two COVID deaths within the general public.
However, the number of positive resident cases grew by only nine over the week within Walker County, reaching 137 on Friday. However, the true number is likely higher because many people have not been tested, and studies suggest people can be infected and not feel sick.
For most people, the new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia and death.
Over half of Walker County’s COVID-19 patients have fully recovered from the virus.
Public testing is currently not available in Walker County. However, to find a nearby testing site, potential patients should visit www.COVIDTest.TDEM.Texas.Gov.
