New Waverly ISD Superintendent Darol Hail had high hopes for virtual learning when the school year began in his small school district on the southern edge of Walker County.
Nearly 24 percent of his roughly 1,000 students had opted to learn online, and teachers spent most of summer reconfiguring instructional models and lesson plans to accommodate those who did not want to return to campuses on Aug. 26. However, once the school year began, it became clear many of the remote learners were logging on but not participating, especially at the secondary level.
“We did an analysis after the first six weeks of school and noticed that about 30 percent of our remote learners had failed a class,” Hail told the NWISD Board of Trustees on Monday. “At the same time nearly 61 percent of those were failing multiple classes. We’ve been doing everything we can to work with our remote learners, but we have had a significant amount of kids not doing anything.”
The biggest issue for the district is that many of the students with multiple failing classes were at the high school, with at least 21 students on the verge of failing almost every class. Also under new regulations from the Texas Education Agency, school districts are not allowed to target students and force them to return to on-campus instruction. According to Hail, it is an all-or-nothing scenario.
“We were all prepared to come before the board and recommend forcing students with multiple failing classes to return to campus, but the new TEA rules have made that much more challenging,” he noted.
The superintendent noted that nearly 70 remote students have already returned to in-person instruction. However, the nearly 170 students that remain remote have excuses from serious health concerns to many that just don’t want to abide by the district’s rules on facial coverings.
“We know that there is a gap from having to go remote in the spring, and the fear is that if we don’t address it now, that is going to be a large gap that will affect a student for a lifetime,” Hail noted.
The superintendent recommended a wait-and-see approach to the board, but said that the number of failures needed to be drastically reduced by the end of the second six-week grading period.
“I rather be ahead of the problem and not behind it,” NWISD board member Jacob Slott said. “We need to find a solution now and if this is not cut by 80% before the next board meeting, then we will have to take some action.”
No official action was taken by the NWISD board, but Hail was given approval to act if TEA changed its policy on targeting failing students.
In other action, NWISD board members also gave approval for early dismissal on Oct. 30, Nov. 20 and Dec. 18 in an effort to give teachers extra hours for student remediation. School will dismiss at noon on those days.
The next scheduled meeting of the NWISD Board of Trustees is set for Nov. 16.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.