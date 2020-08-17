The Nov. 3 ballot is now complete in Walker County, promising lively races for the Huntsville City Council and several other posts.
Huntsville will fill four at-large council seats, with three incumbents filing for re-election. Position one and three will go unchallenged, with newly appointed councilman Bert Lyle and Vicki McKenzie taking those spots. Incumbent Dee Howard-Mullins will be challenged by Jeff Bradley, while position four member Mari Montgomery will face Pat Graham. And of course, there’s also the presidential election, plus federal and state legislators, county supervisors and a superior court judgeship. Numerous school and special districts have board seats at stake.
At Huntsville ISD, incumbent Sam Moak will be challenged by local business developer Cathy Schweitzer. Fellow incumbent Dr. Karin Olson-Williams will be unopposed.
Both the Walker County Hospital District and New Waverly ISD Board of Trustees will not have any contested races, with only incumbents filing for election.
The last day to register to vote is Oct. 5, with early voting beginning Oct. 13.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.