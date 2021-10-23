NOTABLE PEOPLE OF WALKER COUNTY: John William Thomason Jr.

There have been many brave men and women from Walker County that have served our country in the military.
One of those heroes was John William Thomason Jr.
Thomason was born in Huntsville on February 28, 1893 and attended several schools including Southwestern University, Sam Houston Normal Institute, the University of Texas, the Arts Student League in New York and the Army and Navy War Colleges. Before entering the United States Marine Corp. in 1917, Thomason was a teacher, school principal and writer for the Houston Chronicle.
Thomason’s military career began with battlefield action in World War I. He fought in five major engagements and fourteen battles. After the war he was an aide to Assistant Secretary of the Navy Col. Henry Roosevelt and worked at the Latin-American desk of the Office of the Navy Intelligence. During World War II he was briefly part of the Solomon’s campaign. He was involved in World War II duties when he passed away in San Diego, California.
Thomason was also a writer-artist. In his lifetime, he published more than 60 articles in various magazines like Scribner and Saturday Evening Post. He also wrote and illustrated eleven books. Among the most famous are Jeb Stuart (1930) and Gone to Texas (1937). Some of Thomason’s hasty sketches of battlefield subjects in World War I were at one time displayed at an art gallery in New York.
John Thomason Jr. passed away on March 12, 1944 in California.
When the train carrying his body crossed into Texas, all official flags were lowered to half-mast in his honor. During his military service, Thomason was awarded the Silver Star, Navy Cross, and Air Medal, among other military decorations.
Thomason Park, a section of the Marine Corp. Base at Quantico, Virginia, and the navy destroyer USS John W. Thomason were named in his memory. In addition, the Graphics Art Building at Sam Houston State University is named in honor of him, along with the special collections room of the university library, which houses an exhibit of his drawings and manuscripts.
Thomason is one of many noteworthy people featured in the new exhibit, “Notable People of Walker County,” now on display at the Gibbs-Powell House and County Museum. The museum is open from noon to 5 p.m. on Tuesday through Friday and noon to 4 p.m. on Saturday's.
