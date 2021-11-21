Notable People of Walker County: Dave Ward

One of the Houston area’s more recognizable news anchors from 1966 until 2016 was Dave Ward.
Ward was born on May 6, 1939 in Huntsville and began his career at KGKB radio while attending Tyler Junior College which he graduated from in 1960.
He moved to WACO-FM and worked as a staff announcer for three years. Towards the latter part of 1963, Ward became the first full-time reporter at KNUZ in Houston.
In 1966, Ward was hired on at KTRK-TV in Houston. He was originally hired as an on the street reporter and photographer, but after a year he was assigned to anchor the 7 a.m. newscast. A year later, he was moved to the 6 and 10 o’clock newscasts. In December 2014, he left the 10 o’clock newscast, but carried on at the 6 p.m. news slot.
Ward was recognized by the Guinness Book of World Records for having the longest tenure of any news anchor in the world at the same station in the same market. Ward retired on May 2, 2017 after some health issues.
He published his memoir in May 2019 called, “Good Evening, Friends.” The title reflects the salutation he used to begin each newscast. He also played an active role in establishing Houston Crime Stoppers.
Ward has served as the President of the local Easter Seals Society and has chaired the Public Affairs Board of the Houston Business Council. Over the years he continues to have an influence in the community.
Ward is one of many noteworthy people featured in the new exhibit, “Notable People of Walker County,” now on display at the Gibbs-Powell House and County Museum. The museum is open from 12 to 5 on Tuesday through Friday and 12 to 4 on Saturdays.
