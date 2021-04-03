The last year has been filled with stress, strife and loss, which is all the more reason to celebrate the businesses and people making Huntsville and Walker County thrive through any struggle.
The public can now submit nominations for Best of Huntsville-Walker County 2021, The Huntsville Item's annual reader's choice contest that brings in thousands of votes per year.
Nominations can be made daily at www.itemonline.com/best in more than 150 categories or by submitting the nomination sheet, which is located on page 7A of today’s paper. The nomination period will end on April 20, and voting will begin the following weekend.
Highlighting the awards, includes nominations for the 2021 Citizen of the Year and the Volunteer of the Year. The Citizen of the Year award honors those who have made a significant contribution to the fabric of the Huntsville-Walker County community. The Volunteer of the Year honors those whose unselfish and dedicated service have made a significant difference.
Other returning categories span Walker County from shopping to health and beauty to restaurants to education and to professional services.
The top-3 from the nomination period will go back before voters April 24, with the final results being announced at the end of May.
