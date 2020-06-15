Creekside Retirement Community received news that they had zero positive cases of COVID-19 in their building following a mandated round of testing.
In mid-May, the state of Texas mandated that all staff and residents of skilled nursing communities be tested for COVID-19. The National Guard arrived at Creekside on May 25 to implement the tests and deliver them back to a state selected laboratory to process the results.
On June 6, Executive Director James Logan was notified that Creekside had no signs of the virus amongst those tested.
“While we projected that this testing initiative could reveal asymptomatic carriers of COVID-19 within our community, we were delighted to learn that each staff member and skilled nursing resident’s tests came back negative,” James said.
“I was proud to hear these results because as a resident I have always known that Creekside is the best place for me to be- both before and during a pandemic. They have taken great care of us and they have been very careful to keep us safe from this virus,” said Billie Clendennen, a longtime residents of Creekside.
