A drive-by shooting in Huntsville left property damage, but no injuries early Thursday morning.
Detectives with the Huntsville Police Department are currently investigating the scene from a shooting that occurred at approximately 12:20 a.m. in the Tanglewood Mobile Home Park on Frostwood Drive.
Police say a vehicle containing four to five people pulled up in front of the trailer and shot at least five rounds into the home. One of the shots reportedly struck the victims’ vehicle.
The suspect fled the scene, leaving behind five shell casings and multiple witnesses.
“We have an idea of who the suspects are, and our detectives are currently interviewing witnesses as we look to make some arrests,” HPD Lt. Jim Barnes. “Fortunately, no one was hurt.”
Police are unsure if the shooting was drug related, but that is being investigated as well.
