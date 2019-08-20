With all four ward seats up for election in November, Huntsville City Council races are bound to be busy. Now add in the fact that there are nine candidates and there’s no political primary to whittle down the ballot.
As of Tuesday’s filing deadline, nine individuals filed to run in the ward election. The candidates have through Monday to withdraw from the ballot before their entries become official. Otherwise, they’ll all be added to the Nov. 5 ballot.
Two of the four political wards have drawn three candidates, with only two of the positions running unopposed. Mayor Andy Brauninger will be unopposed for his final term, while newcomer Russell Humphrey — who works in property management — will run unopposed for the Ward 2 position.
Three candidates will vye for the Ward 1 position with Daiquiri Beebe, Joshua Baker and Timothy Charles Owl Davis each filing ballot applications. The city council chair for Ward 4 will also see opposition as councilmember Joe Rodriquez seeks re-election against Jeff Lane and Emily Fuller.
Two candidates will also square off for a spot in Ward 3 as Mauer Hedspetch is paired against Blake Irving.
The November ballot will also include three seats on the Huntsville ISD school board and two seats on the Walker County Hospital District.
The last day to register to vote in the election is October 7, with early voting starting October 21. Election day will be November 5.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.