Nightlife returns with distancing restrictions

You’ve waited and waited to have some semblance of a social life during a protracted lockdown.
Last week, some were able to interact with other human beings again in a nightlife setting when bars and nightclubs were given the green light to reopen from Gov. Greg Abbott. However, the strict guidelines, which includes requirements for customers to be seated at a table and a 25 percent occupancy cap, has caused some bar owners to hold off.
Shenanigans and Confetti’s Beach Club opted to open last week and so far, manager Tanner Wagner reports that the opening has received positive feedback from their customers. However, not all bars share the same readiness to be open.
“I’m not one to think that I should be rushing forward with (opening) … it may be too soon, it may not, but I think it’s too soon for me,” 12th Street Bar owner Bryan Doyle said.
The downtown bar opted to evaluate the situation slowly in order to make the best decision moving forward. He is holding weekly meetings with the 12th Street team to ensure that all employees and management are on the same page. Doyle is also using the time to observe other business’ new practices and help establish some of his own for when the bar does reopen.
“I care a lot less about my own situation as far as the business and all of that, than I care about making sure that all of my customers and everyone in the community that comes in is safe … I can’t help but put everything else first before my need to operate,” Doyle said.
Outside of additional cleaning supplies and gloves, Doyle is currently exploring the idea of reconfiguring the bar to provide more controlled environments for service areas where food and drinks can be prepared. However, with a 25% occupancy restriction, shared concerns of public health and the burden of responsibility to maintain heightened safety measures may not be worth the risk of reopening just yet.
“It puts us in a position where it’s not really beneficial for us to open under such restrictions because our break even point is sort of in the air,” Doyle said.
Unlike restaurants, social environments like bars and clubs often gather crowds and offer free movement and interaction. With drinking involved, an individual’s judgement can quickly become impaired and can easily lead to letting their guard down when it comes to social distancing, whether it be leaning in a little too closely to hear a conversation over music or becoming engaged with other parties present.
“We see a lot of people coming back because they come in there and they make friends with folks who they didn’t know the first time they came in. For us, we’re really looking into how we can provide something like that experience or an analog without being too clinical about it. I don’t really know what we have to offer if we have to keep everybody separated,” Doyle said.
Known for its drag shows, concerts and nightly karaoke, the 12th Street Bar owner admits that the concept of having to overbear customers to ensure that they are following safe precautions is intimidating.
“I don’t know anyone who wants to go to a bar and not be able to go to a bar. They’d essentially just be coming in, paying for drinks, talking with whomever they came with and maybe shouting across some tables,” Doyle said. “I don’t really know what I can offer and what the appeal would be.”
After using the closure to undergo renovations, Shenanigans is back to hosting its Tuesday and Thursday night specials as usual. Capped at 25% occupancy, the nightclub is able to host 500 customers at a time and has received a good turn-out since reopening Friday.
“I personally feel comfortable with it reopening. The numbers thus far haven’t lied and while cases may have risen slightly, it’s time for businesses to be able to reopen and for people to get back to their lives,” Wagner said.
While Doyle sees both sides of the argument to opening businesses, he personally feels that it is too soon to be reopening bars.
“From a pure and public health standpoint, we need more information about what’s actually happening and what the actual risks may be, etcetera, before we really should be making any decisions. However, some people just feel like they can’t wait and I get it, we have to move forward,” Doyle said.
Shenanigans has chosen to move forward by implementing hand sanitizing stations in addition to six-foot tape lines to promote social distancing at every bar, entrance and exit. Tables have also been blocked off to provide appropriate space between parties.
“People still have the choice to stay home if they would like to, they don’t have to come out, but if businesses want to make money, if people want to go out, it’s their free will,” Wagner said.