HUNTSVILLE — The next phase in the Interstate 45 widening project is scheduled to begin next week.
Officials with the Texas Department of Transportation announced Friday that the contractor will begin prepping for Segment 2A of the I-45 Central Walker County project on Monday.
There will be no traffic control changes when the project starts as the contractor, Williams Brothers, moves equipment into the area in preparation for construction that will be soon to follow.
Citizens are asked to be cautious and patient over the upcoming years as this project and the subsequent Segment 2B is under construction.
Segment 2A spans from just north of Hwy. 19 to Hwy. 30 in the Huntsville city limits. The following phase will widen the interstate from Hwy. 30 to just south of FM 1696. The two projects come with a price tag of nearly $375 million.
