Newsome tabbed as deputy city secretary

Ashley Newsome was recently named the new deputy city secretary for the city of Huntsville, continuing a goal she set when she started her career in public service.
“I always wanted to be able to help people and this job allows me to not only continue work in customer service, but also be a representative of the city,” Newsome said.
Newsome was hired as a circulation clerk with the Huntsville Public Library in 2015, and was later promoted to the position of library service specialist. While working for the city the Sam Houston State graduate has continued her education, and is scheduled to complete her masters degree in library sciences.
However, the first African American to hold the deputy city secretary position has larger aspirations one day, hoping to eventually put her bachelors degree in criminal justice to work in the legal field as a federal prosecutor.
The deputy city secretary works under the management of city secretary Brenda Poe — one of four charter positions that answer directly to the Huntsville City Council.
“Having Ashley here completes the team for me,” Poe noted. “She has already shown progress in processing liquor permits and records management, so having her jump in has been a big help.”
In an odd occurrence, Poe and Newsome started working for the city on the exact same day, and both worked their way up in the city.
“We have worked our way up in this city because we want to see it for the better,” Poe noted. “Both of us are committed to customer service and listening to the concerns of the community.”
For both Newsome and Poe the top mission for the office is transparency.
“If it can be transparent and we have our hands on it, then it’s going to be transparent,” Poe said.
Newsome’s goal for the immediate future plays right into that, as she works to improve records retention efforts with the city.
The office of the city secretary provides support, assistance and information to the Huntsville City Council, preserves city documents and offers election services to voters and candidates for public involvement in local governance.
