There were 37 newly reported coronavirus cases in Walker County on Monday and an additional death due to COVID-19, the illness caused by the virus, according to county and state officials.
The Walker County Office of Emergency Management reported 2,246 community coronavirus cases and 44 deaths. However, the Texas Department of State Health Services reports 57 deaths, and according to the county can’t explain the difference.
The true number of cases is likely higher though because many people haven’t been tested and studies suggest people can be infected and not feel sick.
The emergency office also reported 822 active cases of the virus and that 1,424 have recovered. Nearly 3,200 Texans remain hospitalized from the virus.
For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and a cough that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia, and death.
