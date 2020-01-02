On Wednesday, two dozen new laws went into effect throughout the Lone Star State.
Those laws, which were passed by the 86th legislative session in 2019, include protections for surprise medical billing, greater transparency for government spending and criminal penalties for those who fail to report violence on college campuses.
Also taking effect on the first day of 2020 are laws targeting online data breaches, “pill mill” pharmacies and obstacles that keep former prison inmates from getting a job.
Here are some of the new laws that went into effect earlier this week.
SEXUAL VIOLENCE ON COLLEGE CAMPUSES
In response to disturbing reports on the prevalence of sexual violence on college campuses, SB 212 added requirements for all university employees to report instances of sexual assault, harassment, dating violence and stalking that they witness or hear about.
The law has been in place since September, but the penalties kick in with the start of 2020, making it a Class B misdemeanor — which carries a maximum $2,000 fine and 180-day jail term — for those who fail to report incidents to the school’s Title IX coordinator.
The bill also makes filing a false report of sexual violence punishable by the same penalty, and allows university’s to fire employees who violate the reporting requirement.
AID FOR EX-INMATES
The new HB 918 requires the Texas Department of Criminal Justice to issue documents that can help former inmates find employment.
Upon release, prison inmates are to be provided with copies of their job training records, resume, identification card, birth certificate and Social Security card.
DATA BREACHES
HB 4390 requires businesses to inform Texans within 60 days if their personal information was exposed to an online data breach. If at least 250 Texans were impacted by the breach, the law requires businesses to inform the Attorney General of the issue and measures to address the breach.
The company also must disclose if any branch of law enforcement is investigating.
PROPERTY TAX RELIEF
Five laws addressing property rights also went into effect in 2020, including HB 1885, which lets taxing units waive penalties and interest on late property tax payments if the delay was caused by a mistake made by the bank or mortgage holder.
SB 2060 was passed to inform homeowners of potential property tax savings, requiring appraisal notices to include information on tax breaks available to disabled veterans and their surviving spouses and children, disabled Texans and their spouses, surviving spouses of soldiers and first responders killed in the line of duty and those who are 65 or older.
Another law, HB 69, allows a lease to be broken without financial penalties or future rent payments. HB 1002, parking permits issued by landlords must remain in effect for the term of the lease, eliminating the need to renew permits that, if delayed, could place renters at risk of towing or other penalties. HB 1254 makes clear that property tax breaks for agricultural use are not automatically eliminated if a landowner gets a home equity loan.
SURPRISE MEDICAL BILLING
SB 1264, parts of which were already in effect, was fully implemented to prevent some patients from receiving large bills when they don’t have a choice of provider, such as when they unexpectedly end up in an emergency room.
DEFENSE CONTRACTORS
HB 1607 will give aerospace contractors the ability to take a deduction on direct manufacturing costs or employee/contractor direct compensation. The law phases in changes to the state’s franchise law to let aerospace and defense contractors claim both deductions.
DISASTER RELIEF
Under HB 49, homeowners impacted by property damage after a natural disaster may get some relief from ad valorem taxes of the appraised value of the damaged home. The area has to have been declared by the governor a disaster territory and be at least 15 percent damaged by the disaster.
SB 7 also moves $1.7 billion from the state's rainy day fund to the Texas Water Code, which established two new accounts: The Flood Infrastructure Fund and the Texas Infrastructure Resiliency Fund. It allows the Texas Water Development Board to issue revenue bonds for both news accounts. It also prioritizes financial assistance for counties where the median household income is less than 85% of the state’s median household income.
The 87th Texas legislature will reconvene for its regular 140-day session Jan. 12, 2021.
