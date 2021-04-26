New Waverly's Drane wins $1,000 Capital Farm Credit scholarship

BRYAN — Capital Farm Credit continues to prioritize its commitment to youth in agriculture with organization awarding 100 scholarships to students across Texas continues in 2021.
Among the recipients include New Waverly High School Senior Kelsey Drane, who was awarded a $1,000 scholarship from Capital Farm Credit’s Conroe credit office.
Each of Capital Farm Credit’s offices will award at least one $1,000 scholarship to deserving high school applicants. Since the commencement of its 100 scholarships in 100 days program in 2016, Capital Farm Credit has awarded more than $500,000 in student scholarships.
“What these students aspire to accomplish is truly commendable,” said Ben Novosad, chief executive officer. “Capital Farm Credit is honored to invest in the educational goals of the next generation of agriculture.”
For more than 100 years, Capital Farm Credit has supported rural communities and agriculture with reliable, consistent credit and financial services. Capital Farm Credit is a proud member of the Farm Credit system and serves more than 21,500 members, with loans outstanding totaling more than $8 billion. Headquartered in Bryan, Capital Farm Credit has offices serving 192 of Texas’ 254 counties.
