Students at New Waverly High School will be returning to face-to-face instruction next week.
In an update on Friday, New Waverly ISD Superintendent Dr. Darol Hail said that all activities at the high school will resume on Monday.
As of Friday morning, 16 students and five employees have submitted a confirmed COVID-19 positive test. However, according to Hail, the new positive cases appear to be the result of already pending cases of sickness/ testing, close contact with previous positives or a relative of a positive case.
“While none of the positives should be taken lightly, it appears that the break from face-to-face learning has had our intended impact,” the superintendent said.
The district’s board of trustees closed the high school last week after seven students reported positive tests in nearly a week. School officials noted that the amount of students having to undergo quarantine is much larger though, due to regulations with close contact.
“We realize that one of the more difficult aspects of this challenge deals with students who fall into close contact with a positive case. We agree that it is challenging for students and staff who have no symptoms, but were a close contact to be asked to quarantine for 14 days,” Hail noted. “It can be a difficult process, especially when students/ staff who are positive can return in a shorter period.”
The regulations were set by the Center for Disease Control and the Texas Department of State Health Services, who say that a person can have the virus for 14 days potentially with no signs or symptoms, but that they can develop those symptoms at any time during those 14 days, thus making them potentially infectious.
For most people, the new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and a cough that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia, and death.
