New Waverly to hold Fourth of July firework show

Officials with the New Waverly Fire Department and New Waverly 4-H say the annual Fourth of July fireworks show will go on as planned this year, amid the novel coronavirus pandemic.
This year’s slightly modified fireworks show will commence shortly after dark north of Prosperity Bank in the center of town on July 4.
“The fireworks display and Independence Day celebration is an important local event and making sure that it takes place this year is even more important during these trying times,” New Waverly Fire Chief Jacob Slott said.
In light of the current COVID-19 pandemic, the festivities will look a little different as event organizers take precautionary measures to insure everyone’s health and safety. They will be asking everyone to practice social distancing, according to the guidelines from the CDC.
Prior to the fireworks show, the 4-H Club will be serving to-go plates in the First Financial Bank parking lot from 3-8 p.m. (or until they sell out). A raffle will be held just before the start of the fireworks show. Tickets will be sold prior to July 4th and during the July 4th celebration.
“Although there will not be a live auction this year or a children’s parade, the members of the club wanted to recognize the support of the community and their sponsors, both in the past and moving forward,” New Waverly Community 4-H manager Cynthia Minyard stated. “The 4-H Community Club members wanted to show their appreciation by continuing one of the events that makes our small town a truly great place to live.”
Although the focus of this year’s celebration is more of up-lifting community spirit than fund-raising, donations to the New Waverly 4-H Community Club are always graciously accepted and are tax deductible. If you would like to make a monetary donation or donate a raffle item, please contact Cynthia Minyard 936-661- 4389 or Joshua Slott 936-661-7142.
A separate show will also be taking place on July 4 at Kate Barr Ross Park in Huntsville.
