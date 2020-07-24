New Waverly to delay school reopening, allow for face-to-face and remote learning

New Waverly schools will delay reopening for in-person classes this year until at least Aug. 26 because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the district’s superintendent Dr. Darol Hail confirmed Thursday.
“We are not going to start the year with remote learning and then transition to face-to-face. We plan to allow for face-to-face instruction and be running a remote option seamlessly when we start school,” Hail said. “To do that the teachers and staff just need more time than we normally give them.”
The district had initially planned to open early August, long before Labor Day. But a spike in COVID-19 cases in Walker has made 2020 an unusual year: Schools are facing difficult decisions in reopening, including how best to operate remote learning that will flow seamlessly with face-to-face education.
The county has more than 1,000 confirmed community cases, with 700-plus new cases reported in the past month.
People younger than 20 make up about 11% of the cases.
When classes return, Hail says he expects over 70% of New Waverly students to participate in face-to-face instruction, the rest will participate via an asynchronous learning model. Under the district’s plan students utilizing the remote option will be able to access the same material as face-to-face instruction at a time convenient to them. However, unlike other districts the full remote option will be available to students in every grade level.
The superintendent believes that by utilizing this approach, students will be able to transition near seamlessly from face-to-face to remote learning if conditions worsen, or vice versa.
One of the biggest issues with New Waverly ISD during the remote learning period has been with the availability of internet access for many of its students that live in remote areas.
“Long before the pandemic we had plans for every student to have a computer and a wi-fi hotspot. However, we have had some issues getting those devices on campus, which has delayed that initiative,” the New Waverly superintendent noted.
Another challenge for the district will come with deciding if remote learners will be given the option to participate in extra-curricular and co-curricular activities. A resolution that will require face-to-face attendance to participate in those activities is expected to be presented to the district’s board of trustees on Monday.
