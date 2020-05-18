New Waverly schools to continue feeding hungry kids after board extends program

Hungry schoolchildren in New Waverly received some welcome news Monday from the New Waverly ISD Board of Trustees
Responding to the continued need during the COVID-19 pandemic, the school board has extended its food program so the school can continue feeding students affected by building closures.
Set to expire at the end of June, the board gave unanimous approval to continue to program at an estimated cost between $40,000-$50,000.
“The food program has been needed, but it is more costly to do it this way,” NWISD Superintendent Dr. Darol Hail said. “Based on what I’ve heard and have seen, this would be a great thing for the community, but part of me wants to keep every dollar that we can with so much unknown.”
Hail said that the district will continue in lieu of purchasing an additional school bus and an in-service plan.
“Our budget will be closed to being balanced, but by dropping those two items it will allow us to pay for the food program and still give us a little bit of a surplus,” Hail added.
The school district will supply NWISD students with breakfast and lunches throughout the week, with five days of meals being delivered on a single day.
SCHOOL APPROVES ORIGINAL CALENDAR
Despite recommendations from the Texas Education Agency, the New Waverly ISD Board of Trustees voted to approve its original school calendar for the 2020-21 school year.
The approved calendar will see NWISD start school on Aug. 13 — nearly two weeks earlier than the current term. According to Hail, the early start date will give the district approximately seven days above the state minimums two days of professional development and two weather days.
“We still don’t know how next year is going to look, but I feel that it is best to adopt a calendar now that best suits New Waverly ISD,” Hail said.
Earlier this month, TEA recommended an "intersessional calendar" which would plan for short-term disruptions due to the pandemic and include adjustments for struggling students facing significant learning loss. The key changes included: earlier start dates and later end dates, extending breaks throughout the year, six week intersessional breaks, built-in remote learning time and spreading out school days into the summer.
Hail said that the recommendations from TEA are geared towards a push for year-round school.
“This is not new, this is similar to a plan that TEA had during the last legislative session,” Hail said. “There are some real problems that we actually discussed last summer. We can go into July and not exceed 180 days but we would have to be completely shutdown or teachers will have to work 20-30 days without pay. If TEA can’t give us support on how we are going to pay these people then their model doesn’t make sense.”
BOARD VOTES DOWN SIBLING TRANSFER POLICY
After receiving vocal concerns from parents living outside of the school district, the trustees tabled a proposed change to the district’s sibling transfer policy.
The proposal would allow the siblings of a current “historical” student to attend the district. A historical student is a student that at one point resided within the district, but has since been moved outside of the district.
According to Hail, approximately five students are looking to transfer into the district — a move that concerned some on the board with fears of larger class sizes. NWISD currently has a cap of 74 students per grade level, which Hail says keeps it so that the district doesn’t have to hire additional teachers for a transfer student.
Hail said that enrollment has dropped at New Wavelry ISD the past two years, with seven transfer students taken over that time.
“We have to take care of our taxpayers and our community first,” NWISD board member Jacob Slott said. “I believe that the number of transfers will be significantly over three and anyone really wanting to come into our district can move to the district.”
Trustees recommended allowing parents to apply for the program, so they could get a better scope of how many kids will be entering the district.
NEXT MEETING
The next scheduled meeting of the New Waverly ISD Board of Trustees is scheduled for June 22.
