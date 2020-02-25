New Waverly school board extends Hail's contract

NEW WAVERLY — Superintendent Darol Hail will remain at the helm of the district through June of 2021.
That’s thanks to a unanimous vote taken Tuesday by the New Waverly ISD Board of Trustees.
The vote, taken after a lengthy executive session, will guarantee Hail a 10th year at the helm, after he was named superintendent in 2011.
“This was an easy decision for the board to extend Dr. Hail’s contract,” New Waverly ISD board president Shane Barge said. “He has really made significant improvements within our schools and helped create a great tradition and pride in the community. This is also our first year without an assistant superintendent and he has done a great job dealing with that added pressure.”
In his time as superintendent, accountability ratings have remained the highest in Walker County, with the district obtaining a ‘B’ on the state accountability rating system for the 2018-19 school year.
Hail, who was born in Odessa, moved to Wyoming at the age of ten. He graduated from the University of Wyoming, where he earned a degree in education. Hail returned to Texas and started his career as an english teacher, while coaching football and basketball. He worked at Huntsville ISD as an english teacher and served as the girls head basketball coach for over six years. He also spent two years at Huntsville ISD as an assistant principal.
Hail was named principal of New Waverly Intermediate School in 2004, and earned his Doctorate in Education at Sam Houston State University in 2006.
“If I just had a few words to describe Dr. Hail, it would be dedicated, loyal and a great leader,” Barge added. “The average school superintendent stays at their school for just four years. He will have tripled that if he just finishes this contract. He is really a fixture in our community and is supportive of all of our teams.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.