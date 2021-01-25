New Waverly ISD employees with remaining federal COVID-19 leave days can keep them through the rest of the school year following a school board vote Monday night.
The Families First Coronavirus Response Act of 2020 provided school employees 10 days of leave to cover days they could not work due to being quarantined following contact tracing.
Those days expired Dec. 31 with the 2020 tax year, as it was a federal tax credit that reimbursed districts. The latest federal coronavirus relief package did not include a new credit for this year.
Without the credit local districts are having to opt-in to continue the program on a local level through for the rest of the school year. Both New Waverly and Huntsville ISD trustees have passed similar measures.
New Waverly ISD Superintendent Dr. Darol Hail said that 12 staff members at his district are currently quarantined, due to a positive COVID-19 test or close contact.
“Until recently, we have been pretty fortunate with most of our close contacts on the student side. However, that changed recently with a lot of staff positives, most of which are spouse related,” Hail noted.
BOARD TO APPOINT FACILITIES COMMITTEE
As early as next month, New Waverly ISD could start the process of a facility feasibility study that will look at future enhancements within the district.
The process could take months to complete once it has started. To begin, a planning committee will need to be formed to help assess the needs of the district. The committee will be composed of community members, educators, administrators and trustees.
“It’s important to note that establishing a committee does not necessarily mean that we are looking at a bond issue,” Hail said.
NEXT MEETING
The next scheduled meeting of the New Waverly ISD School Board is scheduled for Feb. 22.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.