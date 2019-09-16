Big changes to discipline and educational programs are coming to New Waverly schools.
The New Waverly ISD School Board approved its district improvement plan for the 2019-2020 school year during their regular meeting Monday night. Bullying prevention and educational programs were among the changes coming to the district.
“Much of the changes to the district improvement program relate to wording, but there are some important goals we have in mind,” New Waverly ISD director of curriculum Stephanie Brock said. “We want to ensure our students and staff are safe at all times and that we are prepared for any problems that may come.”
Included in the program is a discipline management program, which will work to combat violence and misconduct among students. The program also adds in language relating to vape and Juul devices and its prohibition on school grounds. Another program will address bullying and harassment in school.
“When are students feel safe and supported at school, they have a better chance to succeed,” Brock added. “In the interest of student success, we also recommend that we lower the student to staff ratio in mathematics classes.”
Other action taken by to board included:
• approval of siblings intending to transfer to New Waverly schools, regardless of grade level.
• approval of the purchase of a new activity bus.
The next meeting of the New Waverly ISD School Board is set for October 21 at 5 p.m.
