New Waverly, Riverside hosting National Night Out events

Walker County communities are set to come together in support of local law enforcement Tuesday for National Night Out.
National Night Out was originally started in 1984, with 400 communities and 2.5 million people participating in an effort to enhance relationships between neighbors and law enforcement. Today over 16,000 communities and 38 million people attend the event.
The event is returning to New Waverly Tuesday at New Waverly High School from 5-7:30 p.m. Volunteer Fire Departments from Dodge, Thomas Lake and Riverside will also host an event from 5:30-7:30 p.m. at the Riverside station, located at 2360 FM 980.
“National Night Out actually has a very interesting history. It was originally started to support safe communities and law enforcement,” Justice of the Peace Stephen Cole (Pct. 4) said. “The event today is all-inclusive for first responders and public servants to come together to get to know those in the community.”
Members of the Precinct 4 Road and Bridge Department, Constable's Office, Justice of the Peace's Office, Walker County Sheriff's Office, EMS, New Waverly Fire Department, U.S. Forest Service, Texas Parks and Wildlife, Texas Department of Public Safety and others will be interacting with citizens at the New Waverly event. The event is completely free and includes face painting, demonstrations by agencies, distribution of goodie bags to attendees and food provided by Hawthorne Baptist Church.
“There is a lot of negativity we see towards law enforcement,” Cole added. “This event is important to show that law enforcement is not bad and they are here to help. We want to show community unity and support of those who keep us safe.”
The Riverside event will offer free hot dogs, Frito pie, drinks, desserts and games for the children. The event will also feature a dunking booth, the opportunity to check out emergency vehicles and see a fire extinguisher demonstration.
“This event is really important for communities, especially smaller communities, to meet their local first responders,” Riverside VFD chief Ben Crocker said. “When most people meet their first responders, it is usually when something bad has happened. This gives families the opportunity to see how we operate and that we are here for them.”
