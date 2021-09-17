NEW WAVERLY — A New Waverly resident was seriously injured Thursday morning when a 4-wheeler that he was riding crashed into a ravine near FM 2693 E. and Hwy. 150.
First responders say that he was found lying in the ravine for several hours. It wasn’t until concerned family members began looking for him that they called 911, bringing crews from the New Waverly Fire Department, Walker County EMS and Walker County Sheriff’s Office to the scene.
Emergency personnel stabilized the victim and called for assistance from the North Montgomery County Fire Department. Walker County Sheriff’s deputies shut down the roadway and fire crews used rope rescue equipment and a ladder truck to move the victim in a rescue basket. EMS crews then transported the injured man to Conroe Regional Medical Center with severe, but non-life-threatening injuries.
This is the second time recently that New Waverly and North Montgomery County Firefighters have performed a similar “below grade” rescue operation.
Earlier this month crews responded to a motor vehicle accident on Interstate 45, just inside Montgomery County, where a vehicle had crashed into a deep ravine just off the interstate. The New Waverly and North Montgomery County Fire Departments routinely respond to assist each other under a regional mutual aid agreement.
The Montgomery County 911 center automatically dispatches the New Waverly Fire Department to incidents in Montgomery County utilizing a philosophy based on sending the closest available assistance during an emergency incident.
