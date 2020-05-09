A jam-packed Johnson Coliseum. Hugs from fellow graduates. Rows of family members and friends whooping and standing to watch their cap-and-gowned seniors cross the stage.
The typical high school graduation isn't going to happen in Texas anytime soon, with all schools closed through the end of the academic year. However, area schools are taking steps to ensure that high school seniors still get that crowning moment.
Earlier this week, state officials laid out restrictions for how school districts can conduct in-person graduation ceremonies for their seniors, limiting them to protect school communities from contracting COVID-19.
That move put New Waverly ISD Dr. Darol Hail and high school principal Kris Drane into planning mode.
With an early-August graduation at Johnson Coliseum theoretically off the table, the duo took steps to hold an outdoor graduation on June 2 at the NWISD football field. The plan has been widely praised by local government and health officials.
According to a TEA news release, rural counties may hold outdoor in-person ceremonies beginning May 15, and all Texas counties will be permitted to hold these ceremonies beginning June 1.
“It’s a tough balance … we want everyone to remain safe, but we know the seniors and senior families want that special moment,” Hail said.
According to Hail, the New Waverly ceremony will limit capacity to only six guests per graduate, while also sectioning off areas so no family is close to one another. Prior to attending the ceremony, participating students and attending family members will also be screened for possible COVID-19 symptoms.
“It’s a tough call to have to limit capacity, because our community is so close-knit. If we were a larger school, we wouldn’t be able to have a ceremony like this” Hail added. You want the seniors to have that special graduation moment and this plan gives them that opportunity.”
The Texas Education Agency has yet to allow for any type of indoor graduation ceremony.
“Graduation ceremonies mark a major milestone for students and their families,” TEA Commissioner Mike Morath said in a release. “All educators are committed first and foremost to ensuring the health and safety of our students, families and staff. By taking the necessary precautions developed by medical experts, we can ensure we appropriately honor our class of 2020 graduates while keeping everyone safe,”
Plans are still moving forward for Huntsville ISD’s graduation on July 25 at Johnson Coliseum.
