New Waverly Junior High School takes on new principal for recovery year

New Waverly Junior High School principal Thomas Duoto has worn many hats through his 22-years of experience in education, though his passion for working with youth and seeing them improve has never changed.
A newcomer to the district in a recovery phase from the pandemic’s challenges, Duoto is as determined as ever to inspire success for the students and teachers at New Waverly Junior High School.
Duoto found his passion for education while in graduate school at the University of Miami in 1994, pursuing a career as a strength and conditioning coach. In need of an internship, he was recommended to try coaching at the local high school, kickstarting a 22-year-career in education that he never looked back from.
“It was the best thing I ever did, it turned into a career and I don’t feel like I’ve worked a day since,” Duoto said.
Over time, Duoto made his way back home to Texas, serving in Houston ISD, as a special ed teacher in Galena Park ISD, followed by starting the behavior program at Northshore ninth and tenth grade campuses and later as a wrestling coach in Conroe ISD. He then made his way into administration in 2008 as an assistant principal in Montgomery ISD and most recently, serving as high school principal in East Chambers, before landing at NWJHS for the 2021-22 school year.
“I like being principal, it’s probably my favorite because you get to deal with everybody,” Duoto said. “When you’re football coach, your focus is kind of narrow, but when you’re a principal, it’s wide, you get to meet everybody.”
“It’s a challenge everyday, but it’s been awesome, it’s rewarding,” Duoto added.
As a newcomer to the district, Duoto is looking forward to getting the year started this week on a positive note and leading as normal of a year as possible for the kids and teachers at NWJHS.
“My main focus here is I want kids to be successful, whatever is good for the kids, but at the same time, I want the teachers to do well. If I know the teachers are doing well and they’re feeling good about what they’re doing, then they’re going to take care of the kids and it all kind of takes care of itself,” Duoto said.
Tutorial programs have been put in place to meet students’ needs in closing learning gaps from the onset of the pandemic, though he says it shouldn’t be a problem, given the outstanding support of the community.
“I’ve been here since the middle of June and it’s a great community, seems very supportive, everyone seems to be positive and really wanting to help everyone be successful,” Duoto said.
Parents can meet Duoto at New Waverly’s Meet the Teacher, which will take place today from 4 to 6 p.m., before school starts on Thursday.