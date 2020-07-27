New Waverly ISD will require students to attend face-to-face instruction in order to participate in extracurricular and co-curricular activities.
The district’s board of trustees gave approval to the resolution Monday in an effort to create fair play and limit the amount of students circulating on and off the campuses. The measure will affect all sports and other activities outside of the traditional classroom.
“Our athletic periods are during the school day … there is a lot going on and everybody needs to be there the entire time,” NWISD athletics director Dean Schaub said. “When a student misses out on the school period they are missing out on weight training and important knowledge.”
Earlier this month, district officials announced that they will allow both remote and face-to-face instruction when school starts on Aug. 26. The University Interscholastic League left the decision for participation in extracurricular activities up to each district.
“To me, this needs to be black and white … you can’t say that you don’t want to be around people, but then be around people in athletics and other activities,” trustee president Shane Barge said.
Schaub said that the district’s athletics department is going above and beyond UIL recommendations for sanitation and health screenings. Each athlete will also be required to wear a school-issued face mask during training and competition.
According to the UIL, attendance at sporting events will be limited to 50% capacity.
In other action NWISD trustees:
• gave unanimous approval for the 2020-21 student handbooks at all campuses.
• gave unanimous approval for the 2020-21 athletics handbook.
• gave allowance to the district to match the UIL recommendations for athletic physicals, which will only require physicals for students new to athletics.
The next scheduled meeting of the New Waverly ISD Board of Trustees is scheduled for Aug. 17.
