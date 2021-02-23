Upgrades to New Waverly ISD campuses could be on the horizon.
Members of the district’s board of trustees gave approval for Superintendent Dr. Darol Hail to proceed with his plan to create a facilities committee. The committee will study the facility and maintenance needs of the district and make recommendations towards the validity of a future bond program.
“We aren’t necessarily wanting to make a decision now on a potential bond, but just explore if that is what we need to do,” Hail told the board.
The committee, whose members have not yet been named, will consist of board members, school administrators, teachers and community members. Hail said that he hopes to start committee meetings in March.
New Waverly ISD last passed a tax increase in 2016, when 71.7% of voters allowed the district to increase it’s maintenance and operations tax rate by 13 cents to fund a 10% district-wide pay raise. However, a construction bond proposition has not been proposed since 2002, and those bonds are expected to be paid off three years early in 2026.
DISTRICT SEEKING BIDS ON NEW BAND HALL
New Waverly ISD was spared from major damage after historic winter storms hammered Walker County last week. However, they are still recovering from damage sustained from hail storms in January.
Hail told board members that the district has been allocated $260,000 from its insurance company due to storm damage at the junior high, and he plans to use those funds to refurbish the junior high band hall and maintenance office. Both of which have needed major overhauls for years.
“The band hall has really been held together by a couple coats of paint,” Hail said jokingly. “The goal was to get through the year and then do something with the band hall, but this funding could allow us to get the improvements early and take care of it before next school year.”
The district will have a $50,000 deductible to spend.
“As much as I hate these storms, some have turned out to be a blessing in disguise. Because of insurance monies we have been able to build a lot of things that otherwise we wouldn’t have been able to afford,” Hail noted.
NEXT MEETING
The next scheduled meeting of the New Waverly ISD Board of Trustees is scheduled for March 22.
