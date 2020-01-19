The New Waverly ISD Board of Trustees will receive crucial information on a potential budget audit and delinquent taxes at their Monday meeting.
According to New Waverly ISD superintendent Darol Hail, trustees will receive a presentation on the audit, which may detail how tight or loose their budget is, how costs are identified and classified and potential revisions. The board will also hear from legal counsel about potential back taxes from the last decade.
“These are standard revisions for us that we receive each year that give us insight into how our district is doing,” Hail said. “This will be the first time we see these numbers and we believe the presentation will be beneficial for all of us.”
The board will also review the Texas Academic Performance Reports, which serve as a review of the 2018-2019 accountability ratings received in August where New Waverly ISD earned a ‘B’ rating.
“This will just be a refresher for us in case we need to review how we did,” Hail added. “There is no new information, but each January, the Texas Education Agency releases the ratings to the public.”
Also on Monday’s agenda includes:
• discussion of campus report cards
• consideration of a budget audit for 2018-2019
• consider approval of the investment policy for 2019-2020.
Monday’s meeting will begin at 4 p.m. at New Waverly ISD’s administration building, located at 355 Front Street in New Waverly.
