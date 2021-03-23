New Waverly ISD renews Hail's contract

Superintendent Darol Hail will remain the chief administrator in the New Waverly Independent School District until at least the 2024-25 school year.
The school board discussed the terms of his contract renewal at its regular meeting Monday, passing it with a unanimous vote.
“We, as a board, have been very happy with the job that Dr. Hail has been doing here at New Waverly ISD,” NWISD board president Shane Barge said. “This has been a very trying year and he has been doing an excellent job.”
Hail has been a part of the school district since 2004, and has served as the superintendent for the past decade.
The chief of the rural Walker County school district has implemented a district wide one-to-one computer initiative over the past year and has consistently graded as the top public school in Walker County when it comes to academics. He also recently launched a facilities committee to explore the feasibility of a possible future bond.
“This is my 17th year at New Waverly in some capacity. It’s just great people to be around. We really have good kids and good teachers here,” Hail said. Education is hard right now, but if you have to be somewhere this is a great place to be.”
But the leader of the more than 1,000-student school system still has some more work to do. According to the latest test scores, New Waverly Independent School District reported flat scores in academic growth and the “closing the gap” model. However, a 100% graduation rate in 2019 — the last graded school year — led the district to a growth in their overall accountability score. Due to the coronavirus pandemic, schools will not receive new accountability grades until 2022.
Obviously we all clammer for some normalcy, so every year we can take a step back to that normal is good,” Hail added. “Our kids in our community have really done well considering what has been thrown at all of us. It’s still not where we want it to be, but we want to keep building on it.”
NEXT MEETING
The next scheduled meeting of the New Waverly ISD Board of Trustees is scheduled for April 26.
