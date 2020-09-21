The New Waverly Independent School District is taking one of the first steps in the region to increase bus safety by changing out some of its aging fleet with three new busses with lap-shoulder seat belts.
However, current busses can not be retrofitted, Superintendent Dr. Darol Hail said. He said that the busses up for replacement are between 15 to 20 years old.
The Texas State legislature adopted rules in 2017 that required three-point seat belts on all new buses bought by school districts. However, districts were given the ability to opt out of the law with a board of trustee vote.
“It’s only a matter of time until the state requires seat belts on every bus, so we might as well get started now,” NWISD trustee member Jacob Slott said.
According to Hail, the buses will cost about $92,000 each, and will be financed. The district is still on the hook for two payments with their last bus purchase, which Hail was given the authority to pay off early.
“Many of our roads in Walker County beat the heck out of buses,” Hail noted.
OTHER ACTION
In other action, NWISD trustees:
• gave the go-ahead to issue $500 bonuses for bus drivers that meet certain criteria established by the administration.
• approved changes to the district’s improvement plan.
• amended its use of facilities requirements, which will require organizations that rent facilities to show proof of disinfectants.
NEXT MEETING
The next scheduled meeting of the New Waverly ISD Board of Trustees is scheduled for Oct. 19.
