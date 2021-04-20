NEW WAVERLY — New Waverly ISD is keeping its COVID-19 guidelines in place through the end of the school year.
During Monday night’s school board meeting, members opted to take no action, following the recommendation from Superintendent Dr. Darol Hail. Currently, the state of Texas allows districts to opt-out of face mask rules.
“If the state would allow us to do more than just the masks then you would already have my recommendation,” Hail said. “But, we are at a point now to where our teachers are starting to get their second shot and we’re also only four weeks until the end of the school year,”
The superintendent noted that the early indications from the state show that the district will be able to operate close to normal next school year.
“It’s not our intention to offer remote learning and continue some of these protocols,” Hail said. “There are some things that if we can make budget wise, then we will want to keep them moving forward though. However, it is our intention for next school year to be as normal as we can make it.”
The last day of school for New Waverly ISD is May 21.
ACADEMIC CALENDAR GETS APPROVAL
The academic calendar for next year has been approved by the New Waverly ISD School Board.
New Waverly schools will begin next year on Aug. 19, and end the school year on May 19, 2022, according to the calendar approved at the meeting. The schedule also includes four weeks of intercession, which will only be used if the school loses days to COVID-19 or extreme weather and is not granted a waiver from the state.
Graduation for the Class of 2022 is scheduled for May 21.
NEXT MEETING
The next scheduled meeting of the New Waverly ISD School Board is scheduled for May 17.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.