Big changes are coming to campuses across New Waverly ISD.
The New Waverly ISD Board of Trustees approved its campus improvement plan for the 2019-2020 school year during their monthly meeting Monday night, which will include new software, changes in preparation for testing and discipline.
“We have decided to change and replace some programs, because we believe we have better options to help our children learn,” New Waverly Elementary School principal Tiffany Wedgeworth said. “We also want to ensure our kids are prepared for the STAAR exam and other testing.”
The campus improvement plan did away with several software programs used on campuses, which officials hope will improve mathematics and handwriting. One new programs is BrainPop, a group of educational websites with over 1,000 short animated movies for students in grades K-12, covering the subjects of science, social studies, english, math, engineering and technology, health and arts and music.
The CIP also addresses difficulty with the STAAR exam, adding a 10-day STAAR bootcamp and a preparation tool, “STAAR Master.”
“These new tools will make it much easier for students and staff to learn,” Wedgeworth added. “We believe the changes will be well received by students and their parents.”
The improvement plan will also address bullying and bus safety for students and staff. Provisions within the plan call for new smart boards, parking improvements and an increase in parent collaboration.
The next meeting of the New Waverly ISD Board of Trustees is set for November 18 at 5 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.