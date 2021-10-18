NEW WAVERLY — The New Waverly ISD Board of Trustees are holding off on a small construction project after bids went over budget.
During Monday’s board meeting, district superintendent Dr. Darol Hail said that bids to renovate a former agriculture building into a junior high band hall came in at almost $500,000 — nearly 30% over budget.
District leaders have been exploring an alternative location for the band students after the current facility fell into disrepair. The facility, which is currently being used as a maintenance shop, has two classrooms, an office and a large area that could be used for band students.
Hail said that the district is planning to use insurance money from Winter Storm Uri to fund the project.
“There were some good things that we saw in the bids, but there were also some extra costs that we think can be saved and bring down the price quite a bit,” Hail noted.
No action was taken on Monday night from the district’s board.
NEXT MEETING
The next scheduled meeting for the New Waverly ISD Board of Trustees is scheduled for Nov. 15.
