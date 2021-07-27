NEW WAVERLY — It’s been over two decades since New Waverly ISD has upgraded its campuses.
Some look the same as they did 30 years ago, while others have seen minor enhancements over time.
On Monday, members of the New Waverly ISD Board of Trustees got their first look at a plan that would call for a $20-$25 million no-tax increase bond vote. The plan, which was developed by a community-based committee, hopes to upgrade and enhance each of the district’s four campuses.
“Our junior high and high school are at maximum capacity, and everyone knows how bad of shape the intermediate school is in,” said Shawn Byler, a member of the district’s committee committee. “All of our facilities need upgrades, because things are just getting old.”
The committee recommended enhancements, including the creation of a new intermediate school campus near the current elementary campus. The recommendation also calls for additional classrooms at the elementary school and high school and a new gymnasium for the new elementary/ intermediate school.
“The goal was to address the big needs of each campus in the district,” said board member Jacob Slott, who also served on the committee. “Instead of helping just one group of kids, we wanted to help all of the kids whether you are a kindergarten student or a senior.”
Board members opted to not call for an election on Monday, but are expected to do so at a special-called meeting on Aug. 9. The district will have until Aug. 16 to file for a place on the Nov. 2 ballot.
WHAT IS A NO-TAX INCREASE BOND?
School construction bonds are funded through an interest and sinking property tax, which generates local dollars above and beyond what is derived for operations.
New Waverly ISD currently charges an interest and sinking rate of 19-cents per $100 valuation and an operations tax rate of 96.38-cents per $100. As the district is almost done paying for bonds it issued more than two decades ago, it can add on more bonds and more years of payment.
While the operations rate can change based on property values, the tax rate to pay back debt will stay the same.
OTHER ACTION
In other business, members of the New Waverly ISD Board of Trustees,
• approved changes to handbooks for each student campus, athletics and band.
• approved contracts for lawn care, custodial services and the purchase of real property.
• agreed to hire architectural designer firm Goodwin-Lasiter-Strong out of Bryan for design plans of a new band hall.
NEXT MEETING
The next scheduled meeting of the New Waverly ISD Board of Trustees is scheduled for Aug. 9 at 4:30 p.m. in the New Waverly ISD cafeteria.
