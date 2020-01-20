The New Waverly ISD Board of Trustees were given two presentations Monday, both showing that the district is in good financial shape.
Kyle Heinemann, an auditor with Davis, Heinemann and Company, presented the budget audit to the board, which showed the district was slightly under budget. The audit also showed that the district has seen growing revenues from local taxes, but owe $4 million due to pensions, a new accounting standard and the Texas Retirement system plan.
“The negative money here is very deceiving,” Heinemann said. “It really has nothing to do with the district, but with the state. I have never seen a non-negative here and overall, New Waverly is in good shape.”
New Waverly ISD attorney Stephen Lee said that the district has collected 95.5% of property taxes from the 2018-2019 school year. The data shows that of the $4.7 million projected to collect, the district has yet to collect only $130,000.
“Overall, these are good, healthy numbers and the district is doing very well and staying in high compliance,” Lee said.
The next meeting of the New Waverly ISD School Board is set for Feb. 17 at 5 p.m.
