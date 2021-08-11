NEW WAVERLY — New Waverly ISD School Board members hope that historic low interest rates will help them pass a bond referendum to pay for a new intermediate school and other facility upgrades.
Trustees voted unanimously during a regular session Wednesday to call a Nov. 2 bond election and put a $24.5 million bond measure before NWISD voters.
The bond measure proposed during a meeting last month is to replace an aging intermediate school with new construction adjacent to the current elementary school. Other priority items include additional classrooms at the elementary school and high school and a new gym for the combined elementary/ intermediate school campus.
“A committee presented a bond recommendation for various enhancements across the district, and even went above and beyond what $24.5 million could do, so if costs go down we may be able to take on more projects,” NWISD Superintendent Dr. Darol Hail said.
Hail said that the facilities committee consisted of over 15 community and education leaders. The bond proposition would not require a tax rate increase, but it would extend the terms of the district’s current debt.
If funds are available, other projects identified by the facilities committee include the construction of a new gym and expanded cafeteria at the high school, an expanded agriculture shop and field house, an update to athletic facilities and a face lift to the junior high.
New Waverly ISD has not passed a construction bond in nearly two decades.
The call for an election came during the same meeting that board members approved it’s 2021-22 school-year budget. With the budget approval comes a $1.1503 per $100 valuation tax rate. The tax rate consists of a 19 cent per $100 valuation tax rate to pay for the district’s debt and a maintenance and operations tax rate of 96.03 cents per $100, as set by a state formula.
Included in the budget is an increase in teacher retention bonuses and the implementation of teacher raises, which were approved by the board earlier this year.
NEXT MEETING
The next scheduled meeting of the New Waverly ISD Board of Trustees is scheduled for Sept. 20.
