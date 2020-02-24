More efficient and tamper resistant fiber optic cables are coming to New Waverly schools.
The New Waverly ISD Board of Trustees unanimously approved the E-Rate funding project and bid, allowing for underground fiber optic cables, improving internet speed and reducing the impact of external issues.
According to the board, the project, which would cost $270,000 will be 90% subsidized by the government, with the district on the hook for only $27,000, which they can pay in full or over four years. The project will save the district over $5,000 on insurance premiums based on the safety and the district not needing regular repairs.
“We had a day last year where a truck knocked out of connection for over three days, taking the district and much of the community offline,” New Waverly ISD Superintendent Darol Hail said. “Squirrels were a real issue with the cables as well, but that will not be an issue as this will be underground.”
The cables will run from New Waverly Junior High School to the school district headquarters, with plans to expand further in the future. The project could begin as soon as this summer.
“This project is really a no-brainer,” Hail added. “When we were offline for days, our teachers were unable to post grades and it made basic instruction much more difficult. You need good, quick access and speed these days and this will really take us into this century.”
In other action, trustees:
• approved a waiver for instructional days
• approved the CDA local investment policy
• approved a funding project for new cameras at New Waverly Elementary School.
The next meeting of the New Waverly ISD School Board is set for March 16 at 5 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.